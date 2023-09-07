ZimEye
EVEN AGAINST ALL ODDS, and in a flawed, rigged, manipulated, stolen and discredited election..Fellow citizens, you overwhelmingly voted for CHANGE across the rural and urban divide. That CHANGE must happen and be felt. We will not compromise on this! Together, we lead!…— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 7, 2023
