ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW CABINET
Provincial Ministers
Bulawayo – Judith Ncube
Harare – Charles Tavengwa
Masvingo – Ezra Chadzamira
Midlands – Owen Ncube
Manicaland – Nokhuthula Matsikenyere
Mashonaland East – Aplonia Munzverengwi
Mashonaland West – Marian Chombo
Mashonaland Central – Christopher Magomo
Matabeleland North – Richard Moyo
Matabeleland South – Evelyn Ndlovu
Cabinet Ministers
Finance and Investment Promotion z Prof Mthuli Ncube
Deputy – David Kuda Mnangagwa
Veterans of Liberation – Christopher Mutsvangwa
Deputy – Monica Mavhunga
Youth Empowerment – Tino Machakaire
Deputy – Mupamhanga Junior
Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture , Kirsty Coventry
Deputy – Emily Jesaya
Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Nqobizitha Ndlovu
Deputy – John Paradza
Tourism And Hospitality – Barbra Rwodzi
Deputy – Tongai Mnangagwa
Defence – Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
Deputy – Levy Mayihlome
Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises – Monica Mutsvangwa
Deputy – Jeniffer Mhlanga
Local Government and Public Works – Winston Chitando
Deputy –
Foreign Affairs – Fedrick Shava
Deputy –
Home Affairs – Kazembe Kazembe
Deputy –
Justice, Legal and Paliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy – Obert Mazungunye
Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Jennifan Muswere
ICT – Tatenda Mavetera
Deputy – Dingumuzi Phuthi
Mines and Mining Development – Soda Zhemu
Deputy –
Higher and Tertiary Education – Professor Amon Murwira
Deputy – Simelizezwe Sibanda
Primary and Secondary Education – T. Moyo
Deputy – Angeline Gata
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – July Moyo
Deputy – Mrs Dinha
Industry and Commerce – Sithembiso Nyoni
Deputy –
Transport and Infrastructure Development – Felix Mhona
Deputy –
Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
Deputy –
National Housing – Daniel Garwe
Deputy – Yeukai Simbanegavi
Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Dr A Masuka
Deputy – Vangelis Haritatoos
Deputy – Davis Marapira
Ministry of Health and Child Care – Dr Mombeshora
Deputy –
Provincial Affairs in the OPC – L Matuke.
Skills Audit and Development – Prof P. Mavhima.