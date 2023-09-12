National
Mnangagwa Removes Chiwenga From Health Ministry
12 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW CABINET

Provincial Ministers

Bulawayo – Judith Ncube

Harare – Charles Tavengwa

Masvingo – Ezra Chadzamira

Midlands – Owen Ncube

Manicaland – Nokhuthula Matsikenyere

Mashonaland East – Aplonia Munzverengwi

Mashonaland West – Marian Chombo

Mashonaland Central – Christopher Magomo

Matabeleland North – Richard Moyo

Matabeleland South – Evelyn Ndlovu

Cabinet Ministers
Finance and Investment Promotion z Prof Mthuli Ncube
Deputy – David Kuda Mnangagwa

Veterans of Liberation – Christopher Mutsvangwa
Deputy – Monica Mavhunga

Youth Empowerment – Tino Machakaire
Deputy – Mupamhanga Junior

Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture , Kirsty Coventry
Deputy – Emily Jesaya

Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Nqobizitha Ndlovu
Deputy – John Paradza

Tourism And Hospitality – Barbra Rwodzi
Deputy – Tongai Mnangagwa

Defence – Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
Deputy – Levy Mayihlome

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises – Monica Mutsvangwa
Deputy – Jeniffer Mhlanga

Local Government and Public Works – Winston Chitando
Deputy –

Foreign Affairs – Fedrick Shava
Deputy –

Home Affairs – Kazembe Kazembe
Deputy –

Justice, Legal and Paliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy – Obert Mazungunye

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Jennifan Muswere

ICT – Tatenda Mavetera
Deputy – Dingumuzi Phuthi

Mines and Mining Development – Soda Zhemu
Deputy –

Higher and Tertiary Education – Professor Amon Murwira
Deputy – Simelizezwe Sibanda

Primary and Secondary Education – T. Moyo
Deputy – Angeline Gata

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – July Moyo
Deputy – Mrs Dinha

Industry and Commerce – Sithembiso Nyoni
Deputy –

Transport and Infrastructure Development – Felix Mhona
Deputy –

Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
Deputy –

National Housing – Daniel Garwe
Deputy – Yeukai Simbanegavi

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Dr A Masuka
Deputy – Vangelis Haritatoos
Deputy – Davis Marapira

Ministry of Health and Child Care – Dr Mombeshora
Deputy –

Provincial Affairs in the OPC – L Matuke.

Skills Audit and Development – Prof P. Mavhima.