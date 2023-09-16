Mnangagwa Wary Of Zanu PF Cracks

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the silo mentality and turf wars have no place under his administration.

The President, who officiated at the High Level Government Meeting on Moving the Country Towards Vision 2030 at HICC this Thursday morning, reminded the recently sworn-in ministers that they are the servants of the people and must therefore work to ensure livelihoods are improved.

President Mnangagwa said in the next five years, government will continue to intensify various developmental projects – the construction of the Gwayi Shangani Lake, Beitbridge One Stop Border and Chirundu highway among other projects.

The meeting is being attended by cabinet ministers and heads of various government departments.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...