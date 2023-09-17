Mashozhera Gets Bail

HARARE Deputy Mayor and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor, Kudzai Kadzombe, who allegedly assaulted a voter before obstructing him from freely casting his ballot during last month’s general elections, has made an initial appearance in court this Friday.

Kadzombe’s lawyer, Mr Tinashe Chinopfukutwa gave an update of what transpired during the court session.

“She made her initial appearance in court and she was facing two charges one of assault and the other of contravening section 149 of the Electoral Act that is obstructing a voter. She will be back on the 2nd of October,” he said.

Kadzombe was released on free bail.

Her arrest comes hardly two days after the arrest of another CCC councillor for Sunningdale ward 10, Clayde Mashozhera on violence related charges.

Mashozhera was facing three counts of attempted murder and a charge of malicious damage to property.

He was released on US$300 bail and is expected back in court on the 1st of November.

