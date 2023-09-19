CCC wallops Zanu pf in Chitungwiza mayoral polls

Lovemore Maiko, the councillor for Ward 7 and member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been re-elected as the mayor of Chitungwiza.

Maiko secured 31 votes, defeating his opponent Leah Chidamba from the Zanu PF party, who received only two votes. Joining him as the deputy mayor is Jerita Mutingwende, the councillor for Ward 12, who is also a CCC member.

The election process was overseen by Tafadzwa Muguti, the Secretary of Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution. Muguti emphasized the need for councillors to prioritize their duties over political affiliations, urging them to shed their political jackets when performing their responsibilities. He emphasized that once elected, councillors become government officials whose primary focus should be serving the residents of Chitungwiza. Muguti encouraged collaborative efforts between the mayor, the deputy mayor, and the councillors for the betterment of the municipality.

In his acceptance speech, Mayor Maiko expressed his deep sense of responsibility and commitment to serving the residents of Chitungwiza. He pledged to prioritize their needs and work diligently to provide quality services reliably. Maiko emphasized that councillors should always remember that they are residents first and foremost, and they should approach their roles with this perspective in mind. Through collective efforts, he intends to address the challenges faced by the municipality and ensure effective planning, implementation, and evaluation of initiatives that benefit the community.

It is noteworthy that the re-election of Lovemore Maiko as Chitungwiza’s mayor highlights the continued support and confidence placed in him by the residents. By emphasizing the importance of serving the community above political affiliations, the mayor and his deputy aim to lead the municipality towards positive change and improved living conditions for its residents.

