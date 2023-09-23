Police Officer Who Robbed Mnangagwa Denied Bail

A police constable from Nehanda Police Station in Gweru, who is accused of stealing copper cables from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, has been denied bail.

Musa Mukuli appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Samkelisiwe Gumbo, facing charges of theft and contravening the Electricity Act.

The alleged theft involved the theft of solar panels from a farm adjacent to Mnangagwa’s. Mukuli’s accomplices, Brandon Ncube, William Wurayayi, and another individual named Jameson, are still at large.

The case has been postponed to October 5 for further proceedings.

-Online

