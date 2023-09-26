Veld Fire Destroys Masvingo Family’s Home

In a tragic incident, a Ward 3 resident in Masvingo North, Gamuchirai Makombe, was left homeless after a veld fire destroyed her only two huts on Saturday. She also lost valuable possessions, including birth certificates and US$90. She now stays at her neighbour’s place while plans are underway to rebuild.

She thanked the Masvingo North legislator, Brian Mudumi, who swiftly provided essential food supplies and monetary assistance. She also expressed deep gratitude to her community for their love and support.

“I was not present when the incident occurred and was informed on the phone that my hut caught fire.

“The assistance rendered by my neighbours and Mudumi has brought solace and hope,” Makombe said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) were futile.

Talking to this publication, Mudumi said the situation was heartbreaking. He said he would engage the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to convene a meeting to educate people on veld fires…

