Mrs Mnangagwa Laptops Stolen…

Spread the love

Five Form 2 and 3 pupils at Chrome High in Shurugwi have appeared in court after they broke into the school computer lab and allegedly stole 16 computers donated by the President’s wife Auxillia Mnangagwa. The students were remanded out of custody to Monday.

https://twitter.com/TheMirrorMsv/status/1706191319175922019?s=19

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...