Self Appointed CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu Recalls MPs, Councillors

By A Correspondent- A former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) and People’s Democratic Party member Sengezo Tshabangu has written to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and local government minister revealing that the party he is representing, Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has recalled several of its legislators and councillors.

Tshabangu is believed to be one of the people behind the double candidates in opposition CCC who contested the just ended harmonised elections.

Below are the letters:

