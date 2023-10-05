DJ Scott Fired Over Sexual Harassment

By-ZBC has suspended Power FM station manager Scott Matengambiri, known as DJ Scott, on allegations of demanding oral sex from a female subordinate.

This publication has not named the girl to protect the victim.

DJ Scott pestered a young female ZBC employee for sex on the basis that he “gave her a job”, so it was payback time.

Contacted for comment, ZBC chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru declined to discuss the damning scandal rocking her institution.

“I am not aware of this conversation (sic),” she said, curtly.

This comes as ZBC’s radio services director Robson Mhandu was suspended last week for allegedly harrasing Farai Jules.

In leaked audios, Mhando threatened to “maul” Jules, in some of the lurid and disturbing harassment scandals in contemporary Zimbabwe’s media landscape.

Now, DJ Scott has reportedly been suspended pending a hearing process over the damaging sexual harassment case.

There are some private ZBC workers’ chats confirming that DJ Scott was in trouble for failing to control his sexual appetite for young subordinates.

The lady also recorded DJ Scott making his “unwanted advances”.

She has been reaching out for help in recent weeks as she was being tormented by the “sex-crazed radio DJ”.

“Scott grabbed the girl’s head and tried to force her to give him oral sex saying he gave her a job, so she must pay back. The case has already been reported to the ZBC human resources department. But Scott is going (being fired),” said a source.

DJ Scott joined PowerFM in Gweru in 2002 and was only appointed last year in March as the station manager.

Repeated efforts to get DJ Scott’s side of the story were futile as he did not respond to questions sent via WhatsApp.

