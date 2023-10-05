Mighty Warriors Date Lesotho

THE senior women national football team, the Mighty Warriors, are now in South Africa ahead of the COSAFA Women’s Championship which kicks-off on Wednesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Eswatini and Madagascar will set the ball rolling at midday, before hosts South Africa take on Malawi at 3pm.

The Mighty Warriors who are making a welcome return to the tournament after missing the last edition as Zimbabwe was suspended from international football, are in Group C alongside Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.

They face Lesotho this Friday at the Lucas Moripe stadium before facing Namibia and Botswana at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.

Despite Zimbabwe having been in isolation, head coach Shadreck Mlauzi is aware of the nation’s expectations.

“It is with hope that the nation understands where we are coming from, with where we are coming from the strategic planning becomes important, the short and long term goals but non the less we want to remain extremely competitive in the tournament and we want to give as many players as we can an opportunity to showcase their talents,” he said.

Zimbabwe will get a feel of the South African conditions this Wednesday when they conduct their first training session.

Zambia are the defending champions after beating South Africa one-nil in last year’s final.

