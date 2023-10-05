Notorious Gang Attacks Police Boss

A syndicate of suspected fraudsters who allegedly smuggled high end vehicles into the country and evade paying toll gates has been nabbed, with five of the suspects appearing in court this Tuesday.

Terrence Madiro, Aleck Dzepatsva, Brian Matongo, Tinashe Kanda and Elvis Jieman allegedly smuggled different types of high end cars from South Africa and fraudulently acquired exempted number plates for them to have free passage at tollgates and police road blocks.

It is further alleged that the accused worked with some officials from ZIMRA and ZINARA in their shenanigans.

The co-accused, who are facing charges of fraud and smuggling, were remanded in custody pending bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the State has opposed bail for four men who allegedly attacked and seriously injured a Zimbabwe Republic Police CID boss before stealing his firearm.

The Investigating Officer who gave evidence against the accused argued that if released on bail, the quartet is likely to abscond as they are facing serious offences that attract a custodial sentence.

Munyaradzi Chatonzwa, Sydney Rande, Mark Chingondo and Simbarashe Ota allegedly attacked Chief Inspector Alexander Jachi whom they assaulted using unknown objects before they stole his firearm and deflated his car.

The accused are facing charges of attempted murder, theft of a firearm and malicious damage to property.

