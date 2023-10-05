Zim Hip Hop Awards 2023 Submissions Now Open

By Showbiz Reporter| In a thrilling announcement for music enthusiasts, the Zim Hip Hop Awards has officially opened its doors to artists, fans, and music lovers for the 2023 edition of this prestigious event. The annual awards, dedicated to celebrating and promoting Zimbabwean hip hop culture, are set to be bigger and better than ever before.

**Key Dates to Remember:**

– **Opening Submissions:** October 5, 2023

– **Closing Submissions:** November 3, 2023

– **Adjudication:** November 4 to November 11, 2023

– **Nominees Reveal and Press Conference:** November 13, 2023

– **Main Event:** To Be Announced

To cast their entries and be part of this exciting journey, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official Zim Hip Hop Awards website at [www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw](www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw). The website provides simple and straightforward instructions for submission, ensuring that all stakeholders have ample time to participate.

The Zim Hip Hop Awards extend their sincere gratitude to the artists, supporters, sponsors, and partners who have contributed to the growth and success of the local hip hop scene. Together, they aim to elevate Zimbabwean hip hop to new heights, fostering an even stronger sense of community within the genre.

**About Zim Hip Hop Awards:**

The Zim Hip Hop Awards stands as the premier platform dedicated to championing and bolstering Zimbabwean hip hop culture. It serves as a dynamic hub for artists, fans, and industry professionals, offering a space to discover emerging talent, share music, and stay informed about the latest developments in the genre. Through a series of events, awards, and collaborative efforts, Zim Hip Hop is committed to nurturing a thriving hip hop community in Zimbabwe and enhancing the cultural significance of the genre.

For further details and information about the Zim Hip Hop Awards, please visit [www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw](www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw). Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this vibrant celebration of Zimbabwean hip hop culture!

