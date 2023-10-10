Dr Henry Moyo consecrated as church Bishop

9th October 2023

By Dr. Munyaradzi Chidarikire

On Saturday 8th of October 2023 was the historic consecration of Dr. Apostle H.P Moyo, the founder of Becomers Tabernacle International Church into a Bishop. Since the foundation of the church in 2013, the ministry has 8 branches and 9 pastors and continues to plant other branches.

The consecration took place in Harare at Bishop’s Mount Centre in Greendale and it was conducted and modarated by Apostle Moyo’s spiritual father, Bishop F Amuli of the Alliance Church in Zimbabwe.

The supporting Bishops were Bishop R Moyo (House of Worship), Bishop S Munembe (Kingdom Worship Ministrie), Apostle Moyahabo (Emanuel Victory Worship Ministries Intl SA), Dr. E Mukamuri (Rhema Logos Ministries), Overseer Chikukwa and other ministers.

“Having been ordained as a pastor 21 years ago and following satisfactory examination regarding Christian experience, call to ministry, personal and ministerial qualifications, Dr. Apostle Henry Piliso Moyo is consecrated into a BISHOP! – Bishop F Amuli.

Bishop Moyo has written books on Worship, leadership among other topics.

He is married to Adiola and has 3 children

He also founder and visionary of Becomers Bible college. This college has trained and still training hundreds of Bishops, Apostles, pastors and other leaders.

