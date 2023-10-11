Baboon Terror In Chivi

By A Correspondent

Baboons and monkeys are causing havoc in Shokoni area, Chivi District, Masvingo Province.

Villagers in the area, quoted by Masvingo radio station, Hevoi FM, appealed to the Parks and Wildlife Department to intervene in the nagging scourge of baboons.

“Baboons are killing our livestock and plundering our fields. We are now grappling with a glaring shortage of food as a result of the incessant raids by baboons and monkeys,” one villager said.

“We are appealing to the Parks and Wildlife Department to help us urgently. Baboons and monkeys are giving us sleepless nights here,” said another villager.

“Baboons and monkeys have become a menace in Chivi. We hope something will be done urgently to control their movements,” a worried Chivi villager said.

