Fatal car crash claims Harare school vice headboy

By A Correspondent- The deputy head boy of St George’s College who was also an upper sixth student died last night when his vehicle collided head-on with a Koala Park Abattoir truck along Harare Drive in Marlborough.

Witnesses claimed they were racing.

Pictures and videos of the tragic accident are doing the rounds on social media with netizens expressing their condolences on the loss of the students.

Accident scene

The accident has also ignited debate on whether parents should buy their children cars amid yet to be confirmed revelations that the deceased was over speeding hence the tragic collision.

We publish below the comments from citizens on social media.

