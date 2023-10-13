Mike Maponga Death: Church Message

Spread the love

SDA Family Mourns as Tributes Pour in for Elder Mike Maponga

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza

Honorable Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, extended his condolences yesterday to the family, friends, and congregants of the Seventh Day Adventist community and the entire nation for the loss of Senior Pastor Elder Mike Munyuki Maponga, who passed away at the age of 80. Elder Maponga, who began his ministry at the age of 12, took his last breath in a private hospital in Gweru, surrounded by loved ones.

Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, himself an Adventist, conveyed the message, saying, “Zvakaoma, God has done His will. May God provide comfort to the family and the church community. Until we meet again.”

Elder Museva, who had worked closely with Elder Maponga in Chiredzi, expressed his emotions on the WhatsApp platform, saying, “No one can cross a line that God has drawn. It is indeed a moment of profound sadness.”

Honorable Ronald Nyathi from Shurugwi reminded us that this world is not our permanent home, and we will all find our way out eventually.

Tributes have also poured in from various parts of the world, including former Church Presidents now residing in the USA. Former advisor to the Royal family of Eswatini, Prince Dhlamini, who is also an Adventist, sent his heartfelt condolences to Adventists in Zimbabwe and worldwide. He commended the remarkable impact of the late religious leader on charitable endeavors, particularly in education and healthcare.

Elder Noah Mandeya from the United Kingdom recalled Elder Maponga’s powerful preaching at Budiriro 2 SDA church and the influence he had on those who heard him. Elder Maponga came from a family of preachers, with a lineage of impactful speakers.

Retired Pastor Jerry Gwasira acknowledged Elder Maponga’s significant contributions to the country’s development, including his support for the weak and vulnerable. He emphasized the importance of preserving Elder Maponga’s legacy and offering comfort to the grieving family.

Dr. Kawadza Herbert expressed his heartfelt condolences on Twitter, recognizing Elder Maponga as a beacon of faith and hope.

Pastor Robert Muzira conveyed that the loss of Elder Maponga was deeply felt by the entire Seventh Day Adventist congregation and Zimbabwe as a whole.

Dr. O Mpofu, the ZANU PF Secretary General, encouraged the family, especially the deceased’s children, friends, fellow clergy, and the entire church community, to accept Elder Maponga’s passing as part of God’s plan.

Pastor Tunhira added that Elder Maponga’s death was a great loss to the Christian community, but he took solace in knowing that the departed lived a good and impactful life.

Elder Maponga’s legacy as a teacher, preacher, and servant of God was praised by many, and his positive impact extended beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

Elder Xavier Nkomo lamented the loss and wished for Elder Maponga’s soul to find eternal rest.

Elder Sondoni Starlin Mugaradziko described Elder Maponga as a confident servant of God, and he believed that the late pastor would rise to glory in the afterlife.

Michael Mudzamiri recognized Elder Maponga’s exemplary life and the challenges he overcame, expressing a wish for him to rest in perfect peace.

Pastor Pardon Chenjerai emphasized Elder Maponga’s deep love for people and his dedication to his faith.

Elder Maponga, known for his joyful steps and spontaneous praises during his messages, will be dearly missed by the Seventh Day Adventist community.

Elder Maponga’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday, October 15th, in Mukwasini Estates, Chiredzi.

Contact: [email protected]

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...