Mliswa’s Rural Home Razed Down By Lightning

By A Correspondent| Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s rural home in Shurugwi was reduced to ashes after a lightning bolt struck the place.

Mliswa who lost the Norton parliamentary seat to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Richard Tsvangirai appeared to suggest luck on his part as he failed to travel to Shurugwi on Sunday when the incident happened.

The former Zanu PF Central Committee member said no one was injured from the incident.

“Very sad that we recently suffered a lightning attack in my rural area of Shurugwi. I was supposed to be there on the Sunday night when the lighting struck but was held at the Farm and arrived only after. Thank God that no one was hurt. It’s nature& I thank God nevadzimu vangu,” said Mliswa.

