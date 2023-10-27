Fix Roads, CCC On Masvingo Teachers’ College Principal Death

CCC Namibia consoles the bereaved Mutambudzi family!

27 October 2023

Change Champions in Rundu, Namibia are greatly saddened by the untimely passing on of the academic giant, Mr. Mutambudzi who was the Principal at Masvingo Teachers College. As Rundu Branch and the Namibia district at large, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Mutambudzi family. Mr. Mutambudzi perished in a fatal car accident on his way from Harare with his colleagues. He succumbed to the accident injuries.

We blame the poor road network in Zimbabwe. We are losing lives through these fatal road accidents. The unfortunate part of it is that our hospitals are also dilapidated. Our health fraternity can no longer save lives. It is now a death trap. The ZANU-PF regime should service our roads and make sure that hospitals are capacitated to save lives. The satanic regime must be put to task. They must respect the sanctity of life.

Solidarity is a core value of Social Democracy hence the spirit of Ubuntu should be exhibited during these trying times. It is wise for change champions in Harare, Masvingo, and the entire family of change champions to give support morally, materially, and financially as some form of bereavement. Tinashe Mutambudzi, the son of the deceased is a pragmatic and energetic member of the organic Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia Rundu Branch. He needs support from all change champions at this particular juncture.

This is a loss to the Matumbudzi family, CCC, and the country. Masvingo Teachers College will never be the same again after this great loss. May the dear soul of the intelligentsia of the motherland rest in power. Go well, Daddy! You shall remain our paragon of virtue in the education fraternity. We shall continue to remember you as an academic giant who fought hard to uplift Masvingo province and the entire nation.

Change champions in Mhondoro Ngezi should know that the Mutambudzi family belongs to the yellow revolution. Let’s attend our funeral in astronomical numbers. Thank you in advance!

Rest in peace, Daddy!

FixOurRoads

FixOurHospitals

NewGreatZimbabwe

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Change Champion

Robson Ruhanya

