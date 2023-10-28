Police Hunt Down Two Zanu PF Members Who Assaulted Officers On Duty

In Goromonzi South, Mashonaland East province, the police are actively searching for two Zanu-PF members who forcefully entered a police station, assaulted on-duty law enforcement officers, and unlawfully released their fellow party member from police custody. The incident occurred at the Gazebo Police Base in Caledonia on Monday, resulting in injuries to some police officers.

The arrested individual, youth leader Freddy Madzinga, known as Marhino, had been detained following confrontations related to illegal land sales. Zanu-PF ward 14’s defeated candidate, Menard Gazi, and Zanu-PF Bvumazvipere district chairperson, Jimmy Matanda, reportedly stormed the police base in an attempt to secure their colleague’s release.

Gazi also serves as Zanu-PF’s Nehanda Nyakasikana district chairperson. The police have sought assistance from both the Zanu-PF district and provincial leadership in locating the individuals involved in the incident. The case is currently under investigation at Mabvuku Police Station.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckson Chakanza stated that he was unaware of the incident. However, a prominent Zanu-PF provincial member, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident. The party official emphasized that such actions represented lawlessness and would not be tolerated by the party, and the individuals involved should be held accountable under the law.

