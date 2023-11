Ostallos Undresses Tshabangu

Spread the love

We can’t pretend to be confused for convenience.

We were never deployed to parliement by Tshabangu. That is a fact known by him and those who associate with him.

Principles matter especially in this protracted struggle for democracy. Parliament to me is a zone of struggle and not a career.

As long as the Citizens have not recalled me l worry not because it’s them who voted for me under a CCC that was and is led by President @nelsonchamisa

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...