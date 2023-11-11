Tout Falls Off A Moving Bus, Dies On Spot

Spread the love

By- A tout has fallen off a moving bus and died on the spot.

According to the police, the victim, Trust Moyo, aged 35, from Inyathi in Bubi District, fell from the carrier of a Dubbies Bus while it was travelling from Bulawayo to Muchesu in Binga.

Moyo, who was assisting with unloading passengers and luggage at bus stops, had apparently chosen to stay on top of the bus. The conductor, Mr Knowledge Moyo, heard a falling sound near Chilelema Business Centre and immediately alerted the driver, who stopped the bus. Upon investigation, they found Trust Moyo had fallen off and was lifeless on the road. The police were informed, and they observed that the deceased had sustained head injuries from the fall. The body was taken to Binga District Mortuary for a postmortem examination. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Similar incidents have happened before. In 2011, a bus conductor fell from the top of the carrier while loading passengers’ luggage in Matopo District. Given Mpunzi, who worked for Majaha Bus Company, was busy loading luggage when the driver started the bus without realizing he was still on top. A passerby discovered his body along the road and reported it to the police.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...