Gutu West By-election Results

RESULTS OF GUTU WEST:

ZANU PF: 12 147

Independent: 1 775

Triple C: 1 258

NCA: 138

The most satisfying aspect about this result is that an independent candidate does much better than CCC! Or, to put it graphically, CCC’s score looks more like a local government election result. Kuita kunge maresult a councillor

Congrats Hon John Clever Paradza

Source : Zanu PF

