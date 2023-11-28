Thousands of home seekers to benefit from project

By A Correspondent- Thousands of home-seekers are expected to benefit from the Mwashuma Housing Project after property developers Highrange Property Developers obtained a certificate of compliance from Chegutu Rural District Council (RDC).

The certification signifies the project’s adherence to building and safety regulations.

The company has crafted a modern community, replete with well-maintained roads, stylish homes, state-of-the-art schools, and a host of other amenities.

In an interview on Friday last week, Highrange Property Developers chief executive Kuziva Zimunya expressed gratitude to the Chegutu RDC for its thorough inspection and recognition of the project’s adherence to standards

He emphasised the company’s commitment to delivering services that meet the needs and aspirations of the Mwashuma community.

“The certification is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are proud of what we have accomplished.

“We are committed to providing high-quality, affordable housing solutions that make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and the Mwashuma project is a shining example of our commitment,” he said.

Zimunya said the company had a proven track record of success in developing and managing residential, commercial and industrial properties across the country.

“We value quality and strive to provide affordable housing schemes. We have launched some zero deposit schemes for groups and companies,” he said.

Site engineer Evans Mutaki said the Mwashuma Housing Project encompassed the construction of modern, well-designed houses, each carefully crafted to cater to the needs and aspirations of its occupants.

“Highrange Property Developers has planned and executed the development of essential infrastructure, laying the foundation for a thriving and sustainable community,” he said.

“A robust water reticulation system ensures that every household has access to clean and potable water, a fundamental necessityfor health and well-being. And a well-maintained sewage system safeguards the environment and promotes sanitation, fostering a healthy living environment.”

Tarred roads now connect the neighbourhood, providing easy access and enhancing mobility.

Among the projects done by Highrange Property Developers are Hogerty Hill, Borrowdale, Longlands of Shepherton in Marondera, Victoria Range in Masvingo. Highrange Property Developers was formed in 2020. NewsDay

