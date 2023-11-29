Cholera treatment centres set up

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The government has set up 46 cholera treatments in the country as it ups intervention measures curbing the spread of Cholera.

This comes as the nation recorded 1 744 new suspected cases of cholera last as compared to 1 259 in the previous week.

Addressing journalists during a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere revealed that Zvishavane and Mbire are the new districts that reported cases during this period.

“The highest number of cholera cases during this period were from Harare (705) and Chitungwiza (163). Cabinet advises that by 26 November, 2023 46 cholera treatment camps were set up. Oral rehydration points are being set up in communities to bring services closer to the people.

“Case management and rapid response team’s training sessions are ongoing using workstations, on the job and classroom methods to improve on disease management. Furthermore, health education on cholera preventation and control measures including hygiene promotion is ongoing in all provinces,” said Dr Muswere.

He noted that training of City Health promoters in Chitungwiza and Harare started this week targeting 300 community members who will spearhead door-to-door campaigns.

Community dialogues, inter faith discussions and sensitisation of key stakeholders on cholera are also planned for the coming week in high cholera incidence districts.

“Cabinet has reiterated that there is need to improve water, sanitation and hygiene in communities. To that end, Cabinet wishes to restate that where the Local Authorities are failing to provide infrastructure, Government will continue to strengthen interventions,” said the Minister.

He further revealed that specific interventions are being put in place to ensure the availability of safe water trucking in affected urban areas, continuation of drilling and rehabilitation of boreholes, monitoring water quality in all areas, provision of household water treatment technologies, repairing of burst sewer pipes and the regular refuse collection and removal of garbage.

He further noted that authorities will also be ensuring restrictions of gatherings in all cholera affected areas, supervision of all burials in all cholera affected areas, having functional public toilets in all public places by involvement of private sector in the installation of temporary toilets; and the installation hand washing and sanitation devices in all public places be expedited. Sunday News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...