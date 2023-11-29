Mnangagwa Appoints Another Minister

By- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in John Paradza as the Deputy Minister of Environment.

Paradza was sworn in along with Lawrence Mavhima, now the Public Service Commission commissioner.

The swearing-in ceremony happened Monday at the state house, with the two taking their oaths as they both assumed new roles.

Commissioner Mavhima believes it is key for the commission to ensure civil servants are well equipped and trained to ensure each sector delivers, emphasising the need to prioritise improving conditions of service for public servants.

He said, “I would like to thank His Excellency for appointing me to the Public Service Commission where I can use my vast experience not only from the private sector but public sector so that we deliver to the people of Zimbabwe so that we get to 2030 in a seamless way. We need to make sure our people are well equipped and well-trained so that they are fit for purpose.”

“There are a lot of plans on board and one of these is to make people realise that they need to work to get results. If we all copied the way the President works, it would take us far. We are looking into the welfare of civil servants. If employees are not happy, they will not deliver. We are currently looking at the service for our people. We do not want to train people who will leave for other countries,” he added.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife covers several areas including issues of climate change. Paradza expressed readiness to play his part, “The vision is already there as put by the President. This appointment gives hope to the youths that leadership is recognising the young generation.”

Paradza, who is also the Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, recently won the Gutu West by-election.

The elections were delayed after one of the candidates, Mr Christopher Mutonhori died before the August 23 General Elections.

Mr Mavhima has served under various portfolios in government, including being the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Midlands Province.

-ZBC

