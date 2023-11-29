Top Diamond Mining Company Neglects Top Player, Reduces Him To A Beggar

By- The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company (ZCDC) owns Manica Diamonds Football Club, has neglected their football star Tawanda Macheke, who is now appealing for assistance to send his four-month-old son to India for an emergency heart operation.

ZCDC is in charge of diamond mining operations in Mutare’s Chiyadzwa area.

Macheke said he is facing a bill of US$ 20,000 and has raised about US$ 4,000 so far.

The $ 20,000 Macheka wants for his son to be treated is nothing, given the profits ZCDC makes in Chiyadzwa.

“My four-month-old son was diagnosed with a heart problem which needs urgent attention, in the next two months, in India.

“We need almost US$20 000 for his treatment and other logistics to travel for the operation… We only got to know about this last month and I have been running around to try and raise the required money.

“But getting such an amount in such a short space of time has been a huge challenge for me and my family. I believe we have done our best, but we are still falling short.

“So, I am appealing for assistance because we are running out of time. The doctors have advised that if he doesn’t get the corrective operation within the first six months of life then the complication could be irreversible. So, we have two months to get this done,” said Macheke.

The family can be contacted on 0716033830 and 0771064389 (WhatsApp).

-Herald

