ZPCS hosts family week

Spread the love

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service will be hosting a family week for all prisons from 4 to 10 December 2023.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) invited relatives and friends of inmates, Churches, Corporate Artists, and individuals to visit inmates across the country.

“Visitors should bring National ldentity cards” reads the statement. The Chronicle

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...