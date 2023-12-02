Stolen USD50,000 Chibuku-Delta Money

ZB Bank Employee Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $50,909 from Delta Beverages Deposits.

Police have arrested a Rusape-based bank employee, Henry Tayengwa (36), accused of systematically misappropriating substantial funds from a prominent company’s deposits over several months.

Tayengwa, a teller at ZB Bank’s Rusape branch, stands accused of pilfering a staggering US$50,909 from deposits made by Delta Beverages, a well-known blue-chip company. Detectives took swift action, leading to Tayengwa’s arrest as he allegedly funneled the misappropriated funds into his Ecobank account.

Represented by Mr. Munyaradzi Manyengavana of Manyengavana Law Chambers, Tayengwa appeared before Rusape magistrate Mrs. Patience Chirimo to face a charge of theft. During the hearing, he was not required to enter a plea and was remanded in custody pending a bail application.

According to State prosecutor Mr. Marlon Makamba, Tayengwa’s illicit activities unfolded over the course of nine months. During this period, he reportedly received substantial cash deposits from Delta Beverages but failed to deposit the entire amount, diverting a portion to his Ecobank account.

The audacious scheme went undetected until Ecobank raised concerns, bringing the financial irregularity to light. The arrest of Tayengwa sheds light on the importance of vigilant financial institutions in identifying and addressing anomalies, ultimately safeguarding the integrity of banking systems and the interests of depositors. The legal proceedings will determine the consequences for Tayengwa in this alleged case of financial misconduct.

“During the period extending from February 2023 to November 16, 2023 and at ZB Bank Rusape, Tayengwa hatched a plan to steal from the bank. The accused received huge amounts of deposits from Delta Beverages to be deposited into Delta Beverages’ Ecobank account.

“Tayengwa misrepresented to the bank by depositing less money, thereby prejudicing ZB Bank some money amounting to US$50 909. In October, Ecobank raised a query of missing deposits through ZB Bank and a CCTV verification was done. Tayengwa was seen on different dates stealing the money from deposits made,” said Mr Makamba.

Tayengwa was arrested while in possession of deposit slips with various amounts stolen from the bank.

The money was not recovered.

