Zivhu In Desperate Bid To Please Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri

Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu is desperate to rejoin the troubled party.

In a bid to spruce up his soiled image, Zivhu has decided to run away from X.

Analysts say Zivhu baulked under pressure and withdrew into a cocoon as part of efforts to coax Mnangagwa.

Last week Zivhu wrote on X…

“Attention”, I want to inform you that I’ll be taking a much-needed break from this platform.

Furthermore, I’m committed to working towards my readmission to the revolutionary party, where I truly belong.

It’s essential for me to demonstrate my loyalty to the party… goodbye.

