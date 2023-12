Passion Java Slapped On Facebook: Come Heal Your Own Country

Mnangagwa agent, Passion Java was on Sunday night told to return to Zimbabwe to heal it, if he is truly a miracle worker.

Java was at the time announcing his upcoming Tanzania church meetings.

He posted an announcement titled, “8 Dec 2023” upon which time a critic quipped in saying,

“…come heal your home country Zimbabwe.”

VIDEO:

