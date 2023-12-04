Top Cop In Mysterious Death

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the death of one of its top cops, Chief Superintendent Caven Tachiona.

In a statement, police spokesperson and Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that Tachiona was 51 years old. Read the statement:

DEATH OF A ZRP SENIOR OFFICER – CHIEF SUPERINTENDENT CAVEN TACHIONA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police family wishes to express its deep sorrow on the untimely death of Chief Superintendent Cavin Tachiona (51), who passed away on 02 December 2023 at House Number D Jock Douglas Road, Mkushi Training Academy after a long illness.

At the time of his death, the late senior officer was the Staff Officer and aide de camp to the Commissioner-General of Police. He was born on 15th August 1972 and was attested into the Zimbabwe Republic Police on 25th November 1999.

Soon after training, he was posted to ZRP Sakubva, Mutare in Manicaland Province. His policing career took him to various stations in Manicaland and Police General Headquarters where he held several positions as he through the ranks.

A church service for the late senior officer was held at Mkushi Training. Academy Chapel on Monday 4th December 2023. Burial has since been scheduled for Zororo Cemetery, Harare at 1400 hours this afternoon.

The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin MATANGA, senior officers and the entire ZRP family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing on of the illustrious and dedicated senior officer.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

