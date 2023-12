Bosso Part Ways With Portuguese Mentor

Highlanders have confirmed the departure of head coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Torres.

The pair will not return to the club when their contracts expire this month. They joined Bosso in mid 2022.

But Brito and Torres will remain with the Warriors as they have a running contract with ZIFA until next June.

