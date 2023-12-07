Mudiwa Hood Threatens People Who Fail To Imitate Uebert Angel’s ‘Powerful’ Cellphone Money Miracles, “You’re In Trouble!”

The disgraced ambassador Ueberr Angel’s personal assistant, Mudiwa Hood threatens people who fail to use their cellphones to create fake miracles like Uebert Angel. “If you can’t solve a $50 problem with at most 3 people in your phone, you are in trouble,” he says. But is he not himself one of the continent’s worst problems? What lesson can Mudiwa Hood teach after spending the last 10 years assisting the GoldMafia implicated Uebert Angel create fake miracles and duping thousands of Africans as this decade running footage shows? Angel was exposed in @AJIunit ‘s GOLDMAFIA documentary, GoldMafia.

