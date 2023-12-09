Tshabangu Own Goal As Chamisa Emerges As the Master Strategist, Miles Ahead Of Adversaries

– Tshabangu’s celebrated court own goal as Chamisa emerges as the master strategist, miles ahead of his adversaries, leveraging an international judgment that transcends the confines of Zimbabwean courts.

Editorial – In a twist of fate, Robert Mugabe’s prophecy on Mnangagwa’s presidency seems to find resonance in recent events, as Tshabangu’s strategic move unfolds.

Today history is made-Robert Mugabe once said Mnangagwa won't last as president, and as expected, Tshabangu/Scott is celebrating another court own goal, testament to how every political party since 1980 is either gunned down with live bullets or with court-lets, which-ever way… — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) December 9, 2023

The intricate web of Zimbabwean politics, woven with bullets and court battles since 1980, now witnesses a pivotal moment with Tshabangu’s celebrated court own goal. Nelson Chamisa emerges as the master strategist, miles ahead of his adversaries, leveraging an international judgment that transcends the confines of Zimbabwean courts.

Tshabangu’s official letter, dictated by Scott Sakupwanya’s personal aide, a Cde Mabhunu (an undercover journalist), serves as a game-changer. The letter, a double-edged sword, not only targets the GoldMafia but unwittingly disarms Tshabangu himself. Mnangagwa’s bag of political trickeries is unraveling, as every move faces reversal in the wake of international scrutiny from bodies like the IPU, which governs parliaments worldwide.

The IPU’s jurisdiction, extending beyond Luke Malaba’s realm, ushers in a new chapter for Zimbabwean politics. Tshabangu’s letter inadvertently opens the door for international agencies to assert real legal authority over critical aspects:

1. **2023 Elections:** The IPU’s involvement introduces a global oversight, potentially re-shaping the electoral landscape and ensuring a fair and transparent process out of the rigging exposed by SADC.

2. **Tshabangu’s Elections:** The dynamics of Tshabangu’s political fate are now subject to international scrutiny, raising questions about the legitimacy and fairness of the electoral process.

3. **Money Laundering Offences:** Tshabangu’s letter puts a spotlight on the nexus between politics and money laundering, prompting international agencies to delve into the murky waters of financial irregularities.

4. **GoldMafia’s Parliamentary Role:** The IPU questions the decision to make a #GoldMafia an MP, exposing potential conflicts of interest and initiating a global inquiry into the RBZ’s role in endorsing such appointments.

Thanks to Tshabangu’s inadvertent transparency, international agencies gain momentum in their investigations. Mnangagwa, once shielded by political maneuvering, now faces challenges defending against legal criticisms previously overlooked by the RBZ. The stage is set for a thorough examination of alleged law-breaking, a wound that enforcement agencies worldwide began inspecting in March.

As the IPU and other international bodies take the reins from @SADC_News, the global community watches closely, anticipating a reshaping of Zimbabwe’s political landscape. Tshabangu’s unintended consequences may prove instrumental in ushering in a new era of accountability and transparency, transcending the borders of a nation historically defined by political turbulence. – Editorial Comment

