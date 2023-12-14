Mnangagwa Showcases Heavy Military Artillery As Citizens Face Starvation

Spread the love

Today, H.E. President Cde Dr. ED Mnangagwa has received military hardware from the People’s Republic of China. The equipment includes armored fighting vehicles, personnel carriers, ambulances, motorised water purifiers, patrol boats, mini buses, sniper rifles, machine guns, and hand pistols

The donation was presented to the President at Inkomo Mechanized Brigade by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, who spoke highly of the historical ties between the two countries. The President thanked the Chinese government, saying China has been a reliable & consistent friend.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces is well-rated in the region and on the continent. It successfully carried out numerous peace-keeping and peace-enforcement missions on the African continent.

———————————————

ZANU PF CYBER TEAM

Advancing a Patriotic State of Mind

https://www.zimglobalmedia.co.zw

———————————————

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...