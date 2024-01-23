Tragedy As Boy Kills Former Classmate

In a somber turn of events, a 17-year-old murder suspect has been brought to court, charged with the killing of his former classmate.

The young boy from Marira village under Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Percy Mukumba on Friday, facing allegations of murder.According to reports, on the 1st of this month, the victim, 17-year-old Tawanda Muzvihwi, was watching television at Chachacha Business Centre when the accused approached him.

The confrontation escalated as the accused accused Muzvihwi of past bullying during their primary school days, leading to a heated argument.

Court documents reveal that the dispute turned violent, with the accused drawing an okapi knife and stabbing the deceased three times on the neck.

After the incident, the accused fled the scene but was later apprehended at Hwandara Mine in Shurugwi, where he was attempting to hide.

The accused has been remanded in custody until the 22nd of this month for the continuation of the trial.

This tragic incident highlights the severity of conflicts among young individuals and underscores the need for appropriate intervention and resolution strategies.

