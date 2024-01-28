Mthuli Ncube Travels 600km To Officially Fly A Drone In Beitbridge

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube traveled 600km from Harare to the border town of Beitbridge to fly drones as well as launching electronic cargo tracking systems and fast scanners.

Mthuli Ncube says the new equipment were procured to improve revenue collection by ZIMRA amid worsening cases of smuggling and corruption at the country’s busiest port of entry.

Below are the pictures of Mthuli spending the same money he wants to save and plug loopholes.

