Bafana Bafana Goalminder Steals Show

Captain Ronwen Williams played a pivotal role in securing South Africa’s spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after a goalless draw against Cape Verde.

Williams showcased his goalkeeping prowess by saving four penalties in the shootout, denying Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte, and Patrick Andrade. Notably, his outstanding performance included a late, spectacular save to deflect Gilson Benchimol’s first-time strike against the woodwork, forcing the grueling quarter-final into extra time.Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, Vozinha, displayed brilliance by making two exceptional saves in quick succession at the onset of extra time, thwarting attempts from Mihlali Mayambela and Teboho Mokoena.South Africa, having triumphed in the penalty shootout, is now set to face Nigeria in the Afcon semi-finals.

This encounter offers a chance for South Africa to seek redemption for their defeat against Nigeria in the 2000 semi-finals when they were defeated 2-0 by the Super Eagles.

The upcoming clash promises to be a compelling showdown as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the tournament’s final.

