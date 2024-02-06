Activist Pours Cold Water On Coltart Decision To Keep Mayoral Post

By A Correspondent| United States based activist Freeman Chari has poured cold water on Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart’s decision not to resign from his post saying it is of little importance as the country missed an opportunity on 23 August 2023.

Responding to Coltart’s statement in which he announced his decision to continue serving in his role as Bulawayo Mayor despite pressure to resign in support of former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s bold move to quit the party, Chari said at the moment there is no struggle in the country as people have run out of ideas.

“There is no struggle. Pple hve run out of ideas. It now needs pple with solid ideological stamina to strategize and figure out how to replace this system and bring good governance to the pple. Staying or resigning now is of little importance, CCC missed the train on 23 August,” said Chari.

Social media users had defended Coltart for his stance to keep his job following the resignation of Mt Pleasant, Harare East and Hwange Central legislators Fadzayi Mahere, Norman Markham and Daniel Molokele respectively.

The three said they won the ticket to represent their constituencies because of Chamisa hence their decision to resign and wait for his next step.

