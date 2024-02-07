Thief Snatches Mnangagwa’s iPhone

Spread the love

By Crime & Courts Reporter- A 43-year-old man has been arrested and arraigned before the courts for allegedly snatching an iPhone from one Chido Mnangagwa.

The suspect, Oliver Rimai, snatched the phone from the woman Tuesday while she was driving in Harare’s avenues area.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa, who remanded him in custody until 26 February.

The court heard that Rimai usually targets motorists whom he steals from as they stop at the traffic lights.

Allegations are that on 01 February at around 7:45 PM, the victim, Chido Mnangagwa was driving her Mercedes-Benz along 7th Street.

Mnangagwa stopped at the traffic lights intending to turn left into Hebert Chitepo Avenue.

Rimai allegedly snatched Mnangagwa’s iPhone 15 Pro Max through an open passenger’s side window and ran away.

Chido immediately advised her brother Tichaona Viano about the incident who pursued and apprehended Rimai.

The phone, valued at US$1 900, was recovered before he was taken to the police.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...