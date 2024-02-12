Ronwen Williams Wins AFCON Goalkeeper Of The Tournament Award

Sports Correspondent

The 2023 AFCON Awards showcased an impressive lineup of winners, highlighting the talent and sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament.

Ronwen Williams from South Africa was honored as the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, demonstrating exceptional skill and agility on the field.

South Africa’s Fair Play Team exemplified sportsmanship and camaraderie, earning recognition for their exemplary behavior throughout the competition.

William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria stood out as the Best Player of the Tournament, showcasing outstanding performances and leadership qualities.

Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea emerged as the Top Scorer of the Tournament, netting an impressive total of 5 goals and making a significant impact on the scoreboard.

