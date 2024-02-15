Biti Assault Case Ruling Postponed

Harare- The ruling in a case in which CCC senior official Tendai Biti is accused of assault has been postponed and deferred to February 26 by Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

The ruling was postponed after the magistrate indicated that she received closing submissions late.

The magistrate said the submissions were filed late and therefore she could not finish writing her ruling.

Biti is facing allegations of verbally assaulting Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare magistrates court on November 30, 2020.

