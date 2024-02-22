Drug Lords Target S*x Workers

Source: ZBC News

DRUG kingpins have found a haven among commercial sex workers, who have become their latest prey for pushing dangerous substances in Harare.

ZBC News took the streets of Harare and uncovered a horrid tale, one of Tyrese and his peers, who have fallen victim to the ugly world of drug and substance abuse.

His hands move with a lot of unease as he does his dishes, the effects of crystal meth abuse for close to three years.

It takes him at least 30 minutes to complete the chore, all the while trying to control the involuntary shaking of his hands.

Tyrese (not his real name) has agreed to open up on this chapter of his life, but only if his identity is concealed.

Life on the streets was hard, he says, but there are stories yet to be told.

“There are people who are well up who come with these drugs on the streets. My brother, I am talking about bags and bags of crystal meth being dumped on the streets. They target children on the streets and school-going children. Sometimes they just come and leave their product and they will then come and collect their money later. This is a syndicate that happens mostly around 4 pm,” he said.

“Never my brother, these people don’t touch these drugs. These are people who are smartly dressed. You cannot tell that these are the devils selling such substances,” added Tyrese.

Drug and substance abuse is moving with ruthless ferocity among youths as the peddlers come up with new devious methods.

The latest of their prey are commercial sex workers in the capital city.

“I can tell you that this is their new customer base. They are selling and using commercial sex workers to push the illicit products,” said Tyrese.

It is an underworld of vile, and the villains prowl on the innocence of young children and the vulnerable.

