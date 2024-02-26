Biti Back In Court For Ruling On Assault Case

Former Harare West legislator Tendai Biti is appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court for a ruling in a case in which he is accused of verbally assaulting a Russian businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina.

Biti had a verbal altercation with a Russian investor outside the Harare Magistrates court and the matter has been ongoing since then.

Following the conclusion of trial Harare Regional magistrate Vongai Guwuriro is now ready to make a ruling on the case amid reports that the outspoken politician maybe caged.

More to follow….

