JUST IN: Biti Found Guilty Of Assaulting A Russian Businesswoman

Harare regional magistrate Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti has found former Harare West legislator Tendai Biti guilty of verbally assaulting a Russian businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina.

Biti had a verbal altercation with a Russian investor outside the Harare Magistrates court and the matter has been ongoing since then.

More to follow….

