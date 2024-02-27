ZimEye
One of my daughters, the 3rd born who stays with her mother, was arrested over a drug charge. I have made the tough decision to lay it out here for posterity, clarity and factuality to prevail before the issue is bastardized in the social fora. pic.twitter.com/8Q5EbdiM1G
— Sabhuku Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) February 26, 2024
One of my daughters, the 3rd born who stays with her mother, was arrested over a drug charge. I have made the tough decision to lay it out here for posterity, clarity and factuality to prevail before the issue is bastardized in the social fora. pic.twitter.com/8Q5EbdiM1G