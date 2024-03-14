Rape Accused Magaya Uses Khama Billiat To Lobby Mnangagwa So That He Avoids Jail

By Sports Reporter-Rape accused and controversial preacher Walter Magaya is using soccer star Khama Billiat to cover his court cases.

Magaya Wednesday used the footballer to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House.

Magaya is seen in pictures at the State House, along with the soccer personality and Mnangagwa.

Billiat joined Magaya’s Yadah FC a few months after the controversial preacher invited Mnangagwa to officiate at an event to open his sub-standard Waterfalls stadium.

At the State House, Khama handed a soccer Jessy to Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF information director Farai Marapira posted Mnangagwa and Khama’s images on his X platform and announced the soccer star’s state house visit.

Khama Billiat paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Dr. ED Mnangagwa, highlighting the President’s unwavering support for athletes and sports personalities in Zimbabwe and abroad. It’s heartening to see the recognition and encouragement given to our sporting ambassadors. President

‘s leadership exemplifies the importance of valuing and empowering our talented individuals who bring glory to our nation through their achievements.

Young people should take inspiration from the success of role models, learning from their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

