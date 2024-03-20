New ZACC Boss Rewarding For Persecuting Opposition Activists

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rewarded discredited prosecutor Michael Reza for his role in persecuting opposition activists on behalf of the regime.

Among Reza’s victims are Beatrice Mtetwa, Tendai Biti, Fadzai Mahere, Joana Mamombe and Makomborero Haruzivishe among others.

Even business people including a Greek investor George Katsimberis who is embroiled in a long running court battle with Ken Sharpe has also been a victim of Reza’s persecution.

As he takes over ZACC, Reza has said he will work hard to recover proceeds of crime among other commitments he made.

