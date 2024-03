BREAKING: Man Caught Red Handed With Locked Cellphone

By Farai D Hove | A man was early Wednesday morning accused of cellphone theft when he was caught red handed with a device he could not open.

In the clip below the unnamed is asked to enter the device’s security screen if he knows its passcode.

After failing he is then handcuffed and taken to Harare Central Police Station.

